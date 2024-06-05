Obituary - Mr. Leamon Cooper

Mr. Leamon Cooper entered eternal rest after a long illness on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Savannah, Georgia.

Leamon was a resident of Riverview since February 16, 2021.

Leamon was born March 25, 1944, in Evans (Bellville) County, Georgia, to proud parents, Mr. Lee and Mrs. Ronnie Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his partner, Ms. Barbara Patterson; his father, Mr. Lee Cooper; his paternal grandparents, Mr. Sunny and Mrs. Hattie Cooper; his maternal grandparents, Mr. Edmund and Mrs. Madie Graham; his uncle, Mr. Warnel Cooper; his aunts, Mrs. Marie Holland, Mrs. Gladys Mincey and Mrs. Mary Smith; and his nephews, Barge Cooper and Kenneth Cooper.

As Leamon grew up, he was educated in the Ball School in Bellville and Evans County Training School in Claxton, Georgia.

Leamon was raised under the Primitive Baptist faith at Zion Union Primitive Baptist Church in Manassas, Georgia. As an adult, Leamon embraced and joined the Muslim faith under the leadership of Minister Louis Farrakhan.

As a young man and before leaving home, Leamon worked at Daniels Lumber Company in Bellville for a short while. He later moved to New Bronx, New York.

While in New Bronx, he met his partner, Ms. Barbara Patterson, and they gave birth to a son, Toby Patterson, who resides in New Bronx.

Later in life, Leamon relocated to Trenton, New Jersey, where he made his home.

Leamon loved to work and he fulfilled his career goals working for various companies: manufacturers of cars, trucks and vans at Ford Motor Company in Edison, New Jersey; utilization of steel at Griffin Pipe in Florence, New Jersey; and security at AMTRAK in Trenton, New Jersey.

After more than two decades of work, he went on to retire on total disability.

While in New Jersey, Leamon enjoyed going horseback riding with John and Ben.

In 2016, Leamon returned home, residing in Statesboro.

He loved Dunkin' Donuts' coffee, and chatting with others as he sipped his coffee.

Leamon was an avid dresser; he was decked out every day, neat and well-groomed and well-coordinated from head wear to his shoes.

Leamon studied required readings and communicated with his New Jersey Muslim brothers by telephone daily.

Leamon was happy and a joy to be with.

Leamon leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Toby Patterson, New Bronx, New York; his mother, Mrs. Ronnie Cooper, Claxton, Georgia; four brothers and three sisters, Leon (Carolyn) Cooper, Lovejoy, Georgia; Jacob (Cecelia) Cooper, Hapeville, Georgia; the Rev. Dr. Cherry Brewton (Waymon) Moody, Statesboro, Georgia; John W. Cooper, Lovejoy, Georgia; Mary Frances (Ricky) Johnson, Statesboro, Georgia; Donnie Lee “Ben” (Bertha) Cooper, Rincon, Georgia; and Delilah (John) Coleman, Statesboro, Georgia; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The family visitation/wake will be held Friday, June 7, 2024, 3-6 p.m. at Moody’s Funeral Home, 201 Church Street, Claxton, Georgia.

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., at the Evans County Community Center, 720 Church Street Claxton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Zion Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The repast will be held at the Evans County Community Center.

Moody’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2024

