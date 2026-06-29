Obituary - Mr. Kenneth Laverne “Kenny” Phillips

Mr. Kenneth Laverne “Kenny” Phillips, age 71, beloved husband of the late Cathy Anita Baggett Phillips of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 23, 2026, in Dublin, Georgia.

Born in Soperton, he was the third of five children born to the late Laverne Lonzo Phillips and Mary Ida Carpenter Phillips. He grew up in Treutlen County, where he attended Treutlen County High School before attending Brewton Parker College. He later attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in agricultural economics.

After graduating, he remained in Athens, where he worked with the United States Department of Agriculture as a farm loan officer.

In 1983, he married Laurens County native Cathy Anita Baggett. They remained in Clarke County until he accepted a position in Statesboro, Georgia, in 2000. He continued working with the USDA and serving the farmers of Bulloch County until retiring in 2010. His wife passed away in January of 2019.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved farm work, picking up pecans, boiling peanuts, collecting stuff, following the Georgia Bulldogs and spoiling his grandson, who affectionately referred to him as “The Dollar Man”.

Unbeknownst to many, he possessed a special ability for composing poetry.

He and his family have been longtime members of the Soperton United Methodist Church.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 35 years.

He leaves behind their daughter, Kendra Phillips Smith (Jonathan), Savannah, Ga.; siblings, Karen Martin, Soperton, Ga.; Connie Waller (David), Cathy Massey (C.W.) and Kirk Phillips (Devra), all of Covington, Georgia; his beloved and only grandchild, Jay; a special friend, Laura Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at a later date as Kenny is laid to rest beside his wife in the Westview Cemetery.

Please share a memory, leave a condolence message and sign the online guest register at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com.

Sammons Funeral Home, since 1917.

Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.