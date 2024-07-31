Obituary - Mr. Kelpsie Lott Jr.

Mr. Kelpsie Lott Jr., age 39, of Savannah, Ga., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Alabama from injuries he sustained in a trucking accident.

He was a native of Chatham County and a 2003 graduate of Beach High School of Savannah, Ga. He was a member of Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church of Savannah, Ga.

Kelpsie received his bachelor's degree in mass communications from Dalton State College of Albany, Ga., and his CDL (commercial driver's license) from Savannah Technical College.

He was employed by Woodgrain Trucking Company until his death.

Kelpsie had a passion for music and being a DJ. Due to his love and dedication to his craft, he earned the nickname “DJ KelptheMix King”.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his children, Kasey Lott, Savannah, Ga.; and Novah Lott, Albany, Ga.; parents, Kelpsie Lott Sr. and Cecelia Lott, Savannah, Ga.; sisters, Dana Johnson and Arinthia Lott, both of Savannah, Ga.; fiancée, Phylicia Price; and children, Anissa, Nehemiah and Skye, all of Albany, Ga.; aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1006 May Street, Savannah, GA 31415.

Kelpsie Lott Jr. will lie in state from noon until 1 p.m.

Interment will be at Beautiful Zion Cemetery, 895 Beautiful Zion Church Road, Pembroke, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2024

