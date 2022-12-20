Obituary - Mr. Joseph M. “Joe” Pucciariello

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service for Mr. Joseph M. “Joe” Pucciariello, age 61, who passed away and stepped into eternity to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 19, 2022.His career afforded him the opportunity to touch many lives and make many friends.Joe’s passion in life was the time he spent with his family and his two grandbabies.Mr. Pucciariello is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Theresa Antonucci Pucciariello.Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Lorren “Lori” Pucciariello of Statesboro; three children, Jordan Pucciariello (Kimberly) of Statesboro, Brittany Pucciariello of Brunswick and Philip Pucciariello of Statesboro; two grandchildren, William Pucciariello and Abigail Pucciariello of Statesboro; and three sisters, Marie Wustholz (Fred) of Pennsylvania, Josephine Lightsey of Atlanta and Vivian Ennis of San Antonia, Texas. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Omega Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.Active pallbearers will be Zackary Stone, Geoffery Haughwout, Daniel Hunter, Charles Holcombe, Tillman Mock and Christopher Felker.Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Stark and Tony Touchton.Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Joseph M. “Joe” Pucciariello.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



