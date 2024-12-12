Obituary - Mr. Johnny Lee Rawls

Mr. Johnny Lee Rawls, age 73, of Grovetown, Ga., passed into eternal rest on December 9th, 2024, at his residence, with his family and loved ones by his side.

He graduated from William James High School in the year 1968. He then joined the military at the age of 22 in July of 1973, where he served for over 21 years. His military career took him all over the world, including Panama and Germany.

He retired from Marie Detty in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he worked as a teacher in August of 1999 after his multiple sclerosis took over.

The family then moved to Grovetown, Ga., in September 2000, where he resided and spent most of his time in his garden or in his recliner watching CNN and westerns or talking to his dogs, Lightning and Nugget.

He joined Miller Grove Baptist Church in December of 2000, where he was a deacon and a part of the Brotherhood and Brotherhood Choir until his condition wore him down.

He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, EdWena Walker Rawls; parents, Raymond Sr. and Laura Lee; sister, Lollie Bell Rawls; and two brothers, Eddie and Larry Rawls.

Mr. Rawls leaves to carry on his family legacy through his son, Rachory K. Rawls of Yukon, Okla.; his daughter, Ashlee Sanders (Wayne) of Grovetown, Ga.; six grandchildren, Da’Vanta, Trevon, Rayven, Avoniqa, Karlee (Dylan) and Kaiden; and two great-grandchildren, Layla and Leeland. He also leaves his brothers and sisters, Willie James (Jeneal), Mary (Carroll), Charlie, Raymond Jr. (Ann), Donald, Ronald (Wanda), Kenneth (Felisha) and Johnnie Mae (Marcus); brothers-in-law, Willie Walker, Bernest Jr. Walker (Francis); sisters-in-law, Gloria Jean Tremble, Carrie Bell Jones (Harry) and Alberta Rawls; an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends and special family friends, J.C. Littles, Philip Dickerson, Brenda Foster, Connie Luna and Patricia Smith.

Johnny out!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr., pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S.. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



