Obituary - Mr. John Moore Gould

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School. He later attended Georgia Southern College, where he graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Administration.John joined the U.S. Marines in 1965, where he served until his honorable discharge. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.He returned home and worked as a surveyor for several years and in the mid-1980s, he began his career with Georgia Department of Transportation, working in the Right of Way Department.He retired in 2005.John was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church. He was a Mason and a member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM, where he was past master.John was an avid Georgia Southern University football fan, where he enjoyed tailgating, grilling and smoking meat.He was an amateur ham radio operator and a hobbyist gunsmith.John was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Alfred Gould and Georgia Moore Gould; and a brother, Prince Gould.Surviving are a son, John Casey Gould of Statesboro; and two grandchildren, John Wyatt Gould and Georgia Elizabeth Gould of Louisville, Kentucky.The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Hagan officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2022




