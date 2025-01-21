Obituary - Mr. John Marshall Jackson

Mr. John Marshall Jackson of Waynesboro entered into rest at his home Wednesday, December 4, at the age of 84. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, on December 25, 1939, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. John L. Jackson.

John Marshall graduated from Statesboro High School in 1958 before advancing his education at the University of Georgia with a degree in political science and another in business administration.

Upon completing his academic endeavors, he returned to Statesboro for employment with the Production Credit Association. He then transferred to Waynesboro's PCA office, where he worked for more than 20 years. He completed his career in banking and finance with more than a 20-year stint with Queensborough National Bank and Trust as the executive vice president.

John Marshall, lovingly known as "Big John", enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, playing cards at the golf course and watching Georgia football. He always made sure he had the latest and largest TV to watch Westerns and the Georgia Bulldogs. One of his fondest memories was playing cards at the Augusta National Golf Course after a round a golf.

More than these things, Big John enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends.

John Marshall is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Brunson Jackson; his son, John L. Jackson II (Michelle); his daughter, Diana Crockett; two much loved granddaughters, Abbigail Meeks (Daniel) and Lauren Grey Jackson; and his sister, Bobbie Ann Jackson.

Pallbearers were Ben Knight, Bill Mobley, Jimmy Mobley, Brent Meeks, Brian Murray and Wade Marchman.

Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Brantley, Brandon Mobley, Mitch Marchman, Daniel Meeks, Ryan Mobley, Jay Eastmead, Kyle Alexander, Rick Stewart, Danny Meeks and Emory Walden.

The family of Big John extends sincere appreciation for the care provided by Regency Hospice, especially Jill Posey.

The funeral service was held Friday, December 6, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Waynesboro First Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Cox officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial followed the service at Burke Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waynesboro First Methodist Church or Edmund Burke Academy.

Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, was in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2025

