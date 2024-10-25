Obituary - Mr. John Jeffery Hendrix

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Jeffery Hendrix, age 60, died on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a farmer for most of his life and previously worked with Bobby Rushing Farms and Benny Mims Farms. He was currently working with Millcreek Construction Company.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Hendrix Sr.

Survivors are a daughter, Bridget Hendrix-Hodges of Brooklet; a son, Lee Hendrix of Redding, Calif.; his mother, Dean Murray Hendrix; two grandchildren, Landon Nessmith and Lawson Parrish; two brothers, Wayne Hendrix and Mike (Robin) Hendrix of Statesboro; as well as several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his cat, Floyd.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Gay officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Hendrix, Alan Hendrix, Phillip Blackburn, Garrett Hendrix, Matthew Woodrum and Josh Hodges.

Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Millcreek Construction.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33124.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



