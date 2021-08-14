Obituary - Mr. Jesse R. Thomas Jr.

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Jesse Row Thomas Jr. was born January 9, 1957, to the late Mr. Jesse Row Thomas Sr. and Mrs. Albertha Wilson Thomas in Hinesville, Georgia. Mr. Thomas transitioned from this earthly life on August 8, 2021, at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, Georgia, under the care of Heartland Hospice after a brief illness.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Thomas; a brother, James Thomas (T.C.); a sister, Lena Pollard; and a grandson, Rodney Wilson Jr.Mr. Thomas was a graduate of Bradwell Institute Class of 1977. He was an employee of MD Plastics and previously employed by W.M. Shepherd Lumber Company and Denmark's Furniture.He loved fishing, grilling, listening to music and most of all, he loved his family.Mr. Thomas served in the United States Army from 1978 until he was discharged in 1991.On July 18, 2021, he accepted and received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.He leaves to cherish and celebrate his memory: one son, Rodney Wilson Sr., Americus, Ga.; two daughters, LaToya P. Wilson, Chesapeake, Va.; and Prethenia Y. Cone, Brooklet, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ashley Harrison, Shaquille Harrison and DaShaun Harrison, Virginia Beach, Va.; one great-grandson, Kobe Wilson, Statesboro, Ga.; three sisters, Ms. Mamie Thomas, Ms. Albertha Knox of Hinesville, Ga.; and Mrs. Betty Shellington; and one brother-in-law, James Shellington Sr. Fredericksburg, Va.; a very special, beautiful and loyal friend, Mrs. Gwen Ford, Swainsboro, Ga.; a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Thomas will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at Hill's Mortuary Inc. from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 14, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



