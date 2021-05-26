Obituary - Mr. Jerry Irvin Cooper Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jerry Irvin Cooper Sr., age 56, passed into rest Thursday, March 13, 2021, in Sandersville, Georgia.He was born in Rocky Ford, Georgia, to the late Anthony Johnson and Beulah Mae Cooper.Mr. Cooper attended New Beginnings Church and was a self-employed landscaper.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Curtis Cooper; a son, Jerry Irvin Cooper Jr.; siblings, Pernell Cooper, Katie Cooper, Doniece Copper and Carolyn Johnson.Those left to cherish his memories are: his life partner, Rena Mae Graves, Statesboro, Ga.; children, April Cooper, Metter, Ga.; Damoniqez Tippins, Whitley Curtis, Anthony Curtis, Rodrick Curtis and Trina Curtis, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Josephine Waver and Leola Wright, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Cooper will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until noon at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Springhead United Methodist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



