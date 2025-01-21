Obituary - Mr. Jeffery Lewis Jones

Mr. Jeffery Lewis Jones, age 64, of Ellabell, Ga., passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

He was a native of Tennessee, but resided in Chatham County for many years. He was a member of Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves memories to be cherished by his wife, Shirley Jones, Ellabell, Ga.; children, Jeffery M. Jones, Blitchton, Ga.; and Monica (Winton) Key, Bloomingdale, Ga.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at noon at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Pastor Earl Herman will be eulogist. Interment will be held at Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 327 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308.

Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2025

