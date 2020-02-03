Obituary - Mr. James Tyrone Grantham

PORTAL -- Mr. James Tyrone Grantham, age 67, of Portal, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.He was born in Lake Worth, Florida, on July 13, 1952, to Ernest and Barbara Grantham, who have preceded him in death. He also is preceded in death by his three brothers, Dewey, Paul and Stephen Grantham.Mr. Grantham grew up in Lake Worth, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.He was married to the love of his life, Jacqueline, and they were married for 51 years.Most all of his life he was a high-end cabinet maker and finish carpenter.He was formerly an active member of Bible Baptist Church in Savannah and an active deacon at First Baptist Church of Portal, Ga.Mr. Grantham is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Bonnie) Dixon Grantham of Portal; his sons, Thomas (Lisa) Grantham of Statesboro and James (Stefanie) Grantham Jr. of Savannah; three living grandchildren; and two sisters, Deborah (Morris) Atkins and Linda Bonds, both of Royal Palm Beach, Florida. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.There will be a celebration of James’ life on February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 204 Baptist Street, Portal, Georgia, at 11 a.m.A guestbook may be signed online at https://www.bradleybanderson.com.Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Grantham family.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2020

