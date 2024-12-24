Obituary - Mr. James Pryor

Mr. James Pryor, age 70, of Register, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was a Bulloch County native and retired from Howard Lumber Company after 35 years of dedicated service. He was employed with Walker Pharmacy as a courier for the past six years.

James was a member of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons and any other team from the state of Georgia, golf -- a fan of Tiger Woods -- and drag racing.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Pryor, Register, Ga.; sons that he reared, Jeffrey Johnson and Tony Johnson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Helen (Rufus) Fisher, Hillside, N.J.; Everlena Shipman, East Orange, N.J.; Shelly (Horace) Drake, Stockbridge, Ga.; Lilte Pryor, Statesboro, Ga.; and Yvonne Pryor, Savannah, Ga.; brother, Terry Pryor, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 25, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



