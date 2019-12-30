Obituary - Mr. James Porter “J.P.” Davis

Mr. James Porter “J.P.” Davis, age 89, passed away on December 29th, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Davis was born on February 4th, 1930, to Mr. Thomas Porter Davis and Mrs. Vurlie Mae Rigdon Davis.He graduated from Brooklet High School and soon after began farming. He worked for Union Camp, retiring after 15 years, and then continued farming full time.He loved the outdoors and he enjoyed gardening, working on his tractors, camping, bluegrass and woodworking.He loved boiled peanuts and fish fries, but most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Irene Rebecca Davis; his daughter, Patsy Bunch; and a granddaughter, Katie Frost.He is survived by his six children, Suzanne Girardeau of Brooklet, Janet Campbell (Wayne) of Brooklet, Anthony Davis (Malinda) of Cartersville, Ga.; Karen Nesmith (Terry) of Houston, Texas; Cindy Frost (Gary) of Brooklet and Renee Faunce (Neil) of Cartersville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Betty Shuman of Leefield, Ga.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Jeremy Girardeau, Paul Bunch, Timothy Campbell, Bryan Frost, Marcus Nesmith and Brandon Nesmith.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 9623 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



