Obituary - Mr. James Matthew “Matt” Thompson

Mr. James Matthew “Matt” Thompson, 58, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Matt was born on July 22, 1966, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Kelly and Jeannie Thompson. He grew up in Lumberton, N.C.

For most of his life, he worked as a truck driver, and then in the manufactured home business. He spent the last 15 years retired.

Matt enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family more than anything.

He is survived by his wife, Abbie Thompson; children, Kelly (Brittney) Thompson, Ashley Wood, Matthew Thompson and Zach Thompson; grandchildren, Jace Pate, Cameron Thompson, Logan Thompson, Will Thompson, Mia Thompson and Aubrie Thompson; and two sisters, Jackie (Ray) Connor and Kelli Hutchinson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Reeder, Chris Moore, Garrett Brinson, Justin Donaldson, Jace Pate, Tyler Deloach and Eric Grovenstein.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at noon at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with the Rev. Cam Wiggins and Richie Altman officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2024

