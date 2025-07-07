Obituary - Mr. James "Jim" Wilson

Mr. James "Jim" Wilson, age 91, of Sylvania, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 1st, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Cuba Wilson; his brothers, Fred L. and Robert E. Wilson; and sisters, Lois Fries, Betty Sheffield and Libby Benson.

James is survived by his four daughters, Kathy W. Biggers and husband, Larry, of Young Harris; Pam W. Flanders and husband, Johnny; Lori W. Carter and husband, Don; Gina W. Jordan and husband, Chris, all of Sylvania. He is grandfather of Erica B. Day (Scott), Chris Biggers (Tina), John Biggers (Michele), Jeremiah M. Flanders (Angela), Natolie F. Lamb (Raymond), Rachel C. Williams (Matt), Brent A. Carter, Matthew C. Jordan (Kelly) and Dawson James Jordan; great-grandfather to many and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Delia Daughtry, Gloria Riggs and Lindsey Davis for their love and care of our father.

James served four years in the United States Air Force in the Korean War.

He attended Georgia Southern University. James was a Georgia State Patrol officer for 24 years and in Special Services.

He taught forensic science at the Police Academy in Atlanta.

He was a member of Sylvania First United Methodist Church, where he and his wife was a member of the Nell Pace Sunday School Class for many, many years. He served on the Finance Committee, chairman of Ushers, on The Building and Grounds Committee and was the driver of the bus for The Heritage Group for 16 years. He was also very active with the church BBQ for many years.

James loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He and his wife shared a love of Christ, family, their church and gospel music.

He loved playing the piano and guitar.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Dorsia Atkinson.

Lynn Derriso will speak and Matthew Kersey will be speaking and singing.

Active pallbearers: Donnie Wilson, Craig Wilson, Fred Wilson, Jeremiah Flanders, Brent Carter, Matt Jordan and James Jordan.

Honorary pallbearers: Nell Pace Sunday School Class, state troopers and other law enforcement officers.

Visitation was held Sunday, July 6th, from 2–3 p.m. at Sylvania First Church, 201 North Main Street, Sylvania, GA 30467.

The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with burial at Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel are in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



