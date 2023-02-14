Obituary - Mr. James Edward Davis

BROOKLET/IVANHOE COMMUNITY -- Mr. James Edward Davis, age 96, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro, where he had been a resident since August 2022.

James was the second of three children born to John William and Annie Rivers Davis and the grandson of Uriah Mitchell Davis and Mary Jane Brannen Davis.

The Bulloch County native was a 1943 graduate of Stilson High School, played basketball and was proud of the 1942 state championship.

Following graduation, he entered the Army in 1945, was stationed in Germany and returned to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia.

While at ABAC, he continued playing basketball and winning championships.

He began farming in 1947 with his brother, John W. Davis Jr., and later in 1949, married Jonnie Fostine Akins of the Jimps Community.

Fostine and James made their home in the Ivanhoe Community near Stilson and were longtime members of the Hubert United Methodist Church, where he served in multiple capacities.

James began his career as a farmer in 1947 and became a member of the Bulloch County Farm Bureau. He served on the Bulloch County ASCS Committee for more than 15 years. In 1966, he joined the board of Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation, where he served for 50 years.

James joined the board of Farmers and Merchants Bank in 1979 and later served as chairman. He served on the board of the Bulloch County Board of Education for several years and was a member of the 1990 Bulloch County zoning committee. In 1988, he became an organizer and board member of Bulloch Gin.

James was recognized as Bulloch County Soil and Water Conservation Man of the Year in 1977, Bulloch County Farm Family of the Year in 1992, Georgia Centennial Farm in 1993 and Tree Farmer of the Year in 1994.

Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Fostine Akins Davis; a brother, John William Davis Jr.; a sister, Marjorie Davis; and a grandson, James Davis III.

"Big D", as he was affectionately referred to by his family, is survived by his four sons and special daughters-in-law, Jim and Janice of Statesboro, Ray and Belinda of Brooklet, Don and Susan of Marietta and Ted and Susan Abbott of Brooklet and Statesboro; his grandchildren and spouses, Jincey and Lawrence Botwinski of Savannah, Mitchell and Mindy Davis of Brooklet, Donnie and Cirleen Davis of Atlanta, Kelly and Misty Davis of Marietta, Keith and Elaine Davis of Birmingham, Nikki Davis Kinter of Birmingham, DeAnna Davis Beegle of Gray, Ashley and Jay Eubanks of Milledgeville; 20 great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

The family received visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stilson with the Rev. Janet Odegaard officiating.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Davis, Donnie Davis, Kelly Davis, Keith Davis, Lawrence Botwinski and Jay Eubanks.

Honorary pallbearers will be past and present officers and board members of Excelsior Electric Membership Cooperation and Farmers and Merchants Bank who served during his time of service.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Kim Johnson, Jennifer Jones, Marcia Holloway, Nikki Evans, Ralph Cowart and the entire staff of Southern Manor for the love and care he received in the last six months, as well as Willie Mae Jones for her years of loving care at his home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Hubert United Methodist Church Building Fund, Attention: Jan Yeary, 183 Home Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

