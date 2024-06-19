Obituary - Mr. James Edgar Greene

Mr. James Edgar Greene, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was a Bulloch County native and the owner and operator of Greene’s Starter and Alternator Auto Repair Shop until he retired in 1992.

James was a longtime member of the Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church of Portal, Ga., where he served faithfully as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Greene, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Jeanette Curtis, Cynthia G. Raymond and Gwendolyn G. Hall, all of Statesboro, Ga.; stepchildren, Sylvia Joshua, Willie Mae (Will) Kirkland, Alicia Moore, all of Statesboro; Karon Scott, Snellville, Ga.; and LaGonya Scott, Lawrenceville, Ga.; stepsister, Juanita Brown, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 1901 Banks Creek Church Road, Portal, GA 30450. Interment will be at the Munlin Cemetery, 5911 U.S. Highway 25. Portal, Georgia, 30450.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2024

