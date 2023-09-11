Obituary - Mr. James Dan Sapp

METTER, Ga. -- Mr. James Dan Sapp, age 64, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah after a brief illness.

He was born and raised in Claxton and attended Claxton High School.

He acquired his CDLs at age 18.

James built houses for 25 years before returning as a truck driver for 16 years for Savannah River Logistics.

He loved fishing with his best friend, Marvin Deal. He also loved hunting and watching westerns with his wife.

He was a member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wiley Sapp and Wilma Calloway Sapp; one son, Christopher Sapp; and one sister, Donna Kunkel.

James is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandra Cannon Sapp; two sons, Richard Sapp and Craig Sapp of Statesboro; stepchildren, Hope Price, Evan Price and Clint Collins, all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Braelynn Sapp, Harper, Chandler, Wesley and Elizabeth Price of Statesboro; his sister, Ruby Joyner of Statesboro; four brothers, J.W. Sapp (Annadean) of Brunswick, Homer Sapp (Gynett) of Daisy, Johnny Sapp of Claxton and Robert Jernigan (Mary Jane) of Manassas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Wiggins officiating.

Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2023

