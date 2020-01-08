Obituary - Mr. James Coleman Ward

BAY DISTRICT, BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Mr. James Coleman Ward, age 90, lost his battle with prostate cancer on January 6, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice facility.Coleman was a member of Register Baptist Church and a man of strong faith. He looked forward to reuniting with family, friends and his Lord.Coleman was born on July 20, 1929, in Nevils, Georgia, to Robert L. "Bob" Ward Sr. and Florence Hendrix Ward. He attended Nevils High School, where his formal education was interrupted to run the family farm.Later, he was enlisted into the U.S. Army, during the Korean War, where he completed his education.Because of a serious accident at age 4, in which he was badly burned, Coleman always aspired to be a firefighter. He served on the City of Savannah Fire Department for 35 years and received a Human Society Commendation for administering CPR and saving a family pet.He served as president of the Savannah Firefighter’s Association and president of the Georgia Firefighter’s Association prior to his retirement. He retired from Station #8 as a master firefighter engineer.Among Coleman’s many accomplishments was him being a charter/founding member of the Statesboro Shrine Club, Past Master of Roger Lacey Masonic Lodge #722 of Savannah. Coleman was also a faithful supporter and fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital’s Burn Unit.Coleman’s wife of 60 years, Dolores Jane Ward, lost her battle to cancer in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, A.D., Grady, Durrell, R.L. Jr. and Ellis Ward; and three sisters, Rita Ward White, Myrtice Ward Gerrald and Doris Ward Lanigan.He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Ward (Larry Kirkland) of Bay District Bulloch County, Patti Ward (Lee) of Statesboro and Pam Ward Crawford (Chris) of Bay District Bulloch County; five grandchildren, Kayla Sharp Glover (Jason), Colby Crawford, Hillary (Chris) Felker, Heather Kirkland and Nick Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Leah and Mya Glover, whom he absolutely adored; Logan Glover, Haley, Zoe and Clayton Felker.Coleman’s most beloved pet and companion, Buddy, The Dog, remains a resident of the Bay District with his new family, Pam and Chris Crawford.Coleman is also survived by a sister, a brother, two brothers-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to family members, Kay Anthony Boyd (Gene), Scottie Hendrix and Doy Edenfield.There will be a celebration of Coleman’s life on Saturday, January 11th, at Register Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Correll officiating.Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery, with military honors and Masonic graveside rites.Honorary pallbearers will be Masonic brothers of Roger Lacey Lodge #722, Savannah, GA; Ogeechee Lodge #213, Statesboro, GA; and fallen brothers and firefighters, City of Savannah, GA Fire Department.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Register Baptist Church Building Fund, 8 Church Street, Register, GA 30452.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



