Obituary - Mr. James Bruce Smith

Mr. James Bruce Smith, age 76, of Pembroke, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 31st, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

A native of the Bronx, New York, James had made Pembroke, Ga., his home since 1978.

He retired from Cooper Tools and Walmart Distribution in Statesboro, Ga.

James was a dedicated member of Boyds Temple New Order Church in Ellabell, Ga.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Singleton-Smith of Pembroke, Ga.; children, James (Faye) Smith and Reginald Smith, both of the Bronx, New York; and Lolita (Daniel) Bell; his sister, Annie Floyd of California; brothers, Richard Smith of Baltimore, Md.; and Charles Smith of Connecticut; sister-in-law, Dilinda Smith of Maryland; brother-in-law, Bishop Christopher “C.C.” (Mollie) Singleton of Ellabell, Ga.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Boyds Temple New Order Church, 236 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308 with Bishop Tony Singleton Sr. as eulogist.

James Smith will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be held at the church cemetery.

The celebration of life service is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, August 7, 2025

