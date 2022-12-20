Obituary - Mr. James Alvin Davis

Mr. James Alvin Davis, age 73, of Portal, Ga., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.He was a Bulloch County native and graduate of William James High School of Statesboro, Ga.He retired as a farmer from Blitch Place Farms and was a Vietnam Army veteran.He is survived by his wife, Annie Davis of Portal, Ga.; children, Vickie Jones, Tommie (Laura) Scott, James Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Carlotta (Jason) Davis, Shameka (Wilken) Davis-Washington and James Davis Jr., all of Portal, Ga.; sisters, Patricia Davis and Linda Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Harvey Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; aunt, Sallie Ellis of Metter, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 21 Pecan Grove Road, Portal, GA 30450 with the Rev. Grant Turner, pastor, and Bishop Anthony Chavers as eulogist. Internment will be held in the Rehovia Baptist Church Cemetery, 609 Rehovia Church Road, Portal, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



