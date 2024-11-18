Obituary - Mr. Inman Price "Buddy" Morgan III

Mr. Inman Price "Buddy" Morgan III, age 74, went to heaven to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at The Gardens Senior Living & Memory Care Community in Statesboro, Ga.

He attended Groves High School and then served two years in the United States Coast Guard. Buddy worked and retired from CSX Railroad after many years with them.

He was a lifetime member of The Georgia Salzburger Society.

His favorite places were to be in the woods on the trail of a big buck or boating on the Ogeechee River fishing for the big one.

Buddy was an amazing cook and showed his love for people by always having something whipped up when you came to visit. You never left his house hungry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Inman and Doris Morgan.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Faye Overstreet Morgan of Guyton, Ga.; his three children, Beverly Haley (Josh), Wade Morgan (Kelly) and Kimberly Dorsett (Mark); grandchildren, Stephen Creech II, Morgan Haley, Maura Sapp (Alex), Cody Haley, Michaela Morgan, Hunter Creech, Tyler Creech and Brayden Dorsett; great-grandchildren, Ruger Creech and Bellamy Sapp. Buddy also has three stepdaughters whom he loved very much, Carol Clemmons, Roxanne Crawford (Randall) and Clara Barnes (David). He is also blessed with six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.

Buddy is also survived by his brother, Lee Morgan (Carol); and their children, Ashley Dubois (Simon) and Keri Morgan.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Elkins Cemetery, Guyton, GA.

It will be open to all family and friends who wish to attend.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







