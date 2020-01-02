Obituary - Mr. Ilawe Edwin Atekha

Mr. Ilawe Edwin Atekha was born on November 7, 1954, in Benin City, Nigeria, to Hon. David and Christiana Atekha.He had his early elementary and high school education in Nigeria, after which he came to the United States to further his education. He received his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, New Jersey, after which he went on to obtain a master’s degree from Louisiana State University and two more master’s degrees from the City University of New York (City College) and Lehman College, respectively.After his education, Mr. Atekha engaged himself in private business in Newark, New Jersey, before moving to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he continued his business.He moved to the Bulloch County area a little over three years ago and worked for the Bulloch County Board of Education as a substitute teacher.Before taking ill, Mr. Atekha was working on his dissertation as an external candidate for a doctorate degree at Walden University.He died on December 20, 2019, at the age of 65.Mr. Ilawe Atekha is survived by his loving son, Osahon Atekha, Toronto, Canada; his granddaughter, Nosague Atekha, Birmingham, UK; and his loving siblings.Visitation will occur from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour.The homegoing service for Mr. Ilawe Atekha will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. The interment service will be held ‌in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home is in charge of the services.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



