Obituary - Mr. Hugh Howell Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Hugh Howell Deal of Statesboro, Georgia, age 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Mrs. Kay Deal, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home.Mr. Deal was born June 23, 1941, in Statesboro, Georgia.Mr. Deal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Horace Greeley Deal and Mrs. Bernice Hodges Deal; his sisters, Mrs. Helen Deal Scott, Mrs. Betty Deal Stringer, Mrs. Carene Deal Mallard; and brothers, J.W. Deal, Charles Deal and Edgar Deal.Mr. Deal graduated from Statesboro High School in 1959, then attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship for one year before enlisting in the Marine Corps.He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in recreation in 1971.Mr. Deal was a proud Marine Corps veteran, serving 1960-1964 in aviation, transport squadron and fighter attack squadron. He was part of the first line of defense in Key West, Florida, during the Cuban missile crisis, and provided support for Bay of Pigs operations.During his time in the Marines, he earned an Outstanding Man of Company award, Dress Blues award, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge and meritorious promotion to private first class.Mr. Deal spent his career in the insurance industry, including Great American Insurance Company and The Hartford.His true passions were being in the woods hunting or on the Ogeechee River fishing. He was also a talented piano player and grill master.He was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.Mr. Deal is survived by his wife, Kay Beasley Deal; daughter, Donna Kay Deal of Georgetown, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to especially thank Mr. Deal's nephews, Jappy and Ricky Stringer, for their help during his recent illness.The family will receive visitors Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jappy Stringer, Ricky Stringer, Randy Scott, Ronnie Scott, Jason Stringer, Brian Deal and Stuart Deal.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2022




