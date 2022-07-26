Obituary - Mr. Henry Clayton Smith

MILLEN, Ga. -- Mr. Henry Clayton Smith, age 82, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.He was born and raised in Portal, Georgia, and graduated from Portal High School in 1958.He served in the U.S. Army for several years.Henry married Miriam Johnson in 1960 and they resided in Pooler, Georgia, until his discharge from the Army in 1964.Following his discharge, they moved to Millen, Georgia, and later to Statesboro, where they lived until 1975, moving to Jenkins County, where he resided until his death.Henry was employed with Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro for many years.He was an avid gardener and fisherman, who enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to fish.Henry was a member of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hendley Smith and Lily Mae Key Smith; his wife, Miriam Johnson Smith; and seven siblings.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Teresia and Walter Williams of Millen; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cathy Smith of Statesboro; an honorary daughter and her husband, Stacey and Chad Kitchens of Athens; six grandsons, John Williams (Beth), Tony Williams (Jennifer), David Williams (Crystal), Brandon Smith (Krista), Colin Kitchens and Riley Kitchens; six great-grandchildren and an additional one expected within a week; and his sister, Janie Donaldson of Savannah.The family received visitors on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service was held Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment was in the Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jenkins County.Pallbearers were John Williams, Tony Williams, David Williams, Brandon Smith, Giovani Smith, Daniel Johnson, Colin Kitchens and Riley Kitchens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256; or at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



