Obituary - Mr. Harry "Bug" Hodge Jr.

Mr. Harry "Bug" Hodge Jr., age 76, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025, at his residence.

He was a Bulloch County native and received his formal education in the Bulloch County Public School System.

He was employed with W.M. Sheppard Lumber Company, Inc., in Brooklet, Ga., for many years.

He is survived by his stepson, Jimmy (Tina) Watts, Clermont, Fla.; grandson, Darius Watts; goddaughter, Jerika (Justin) Copeland; and four god-grandchildren, Atlanta, Ga.; special nieces/caregivers, Glenda Sheffield and Barbara Lee, Brooklet, Ga.; nine nieces, six nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, GA 30415. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 US Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







