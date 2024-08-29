Obituary - Mr. George W. “Jack” Turner Jr.

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. George W. “Jack” Turner Jr., born December 1, 1925, age 98, of Portal, passed away on August 28, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Georgia.

He was an active, lifelong member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Portal.

He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served in Company B, 16th Tank Battalion in the European theater of World War II, helping to liberate Plzen, Czechoslovakia, among other places.

He lived in Portal nearly his entire life, other than military service and a brief time living in Atlanta.

He was also an entrepreneur, owning GT Auto Parts for 67 years. He started it as a mobile auto parts business and eventually owned stores in Portal, Statesboro, Twin City and Midville. He ran the business until the age of 95 and only stopped then because of complications from COVID.

He graduated from Portal High School, where he played basketball. He also attended the University of Georgia Savannah branch, earning a letterman’s sweater playing baseball for the UGA Savannah branch at Hunter Army Airfield.

His plan was to be a baseball and basketball coach, and though he ended up pursuing a different profession, he was the unofficial coach and mentor for dozens of local boys.

He loved watching the Braves and telling stories about baseball games from his youth.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. Turner Sr. and Mary Fields Turner; his sister, Matilou McKee; and brother-in-law, Vernon McKee.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Brown Turner; children, Robyn Prebenda (Brian) of Orlando, Fla.; Julie Sutton (Trey) of Richmond, Va.; and Lisa Turner of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Ally Prebenda; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 30, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow the visitation in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Don Berry officiating, assisted by the Rev. Bob Conley. Interment will be at Portal Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Trey Sutton, Brian Prebenda, Tyler Prebenda, Logan Prebenda, Mike Fields, Brett Parker and Mike Tillitski.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Portal, P.O. Box 477, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2024

