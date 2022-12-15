Obituary - Mr. George Tracy Hendrix

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke.He joined the United States Navy in 1979, where he served for six years as an electronics technician.Upon his discharge, he worked in auto sales and later in banking and security with Lefebure.Tracy founded FEMAC Security Solutions in 1990 in Hahira, Georgia, and moved the company to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1993, and operated it until his death.He was a member of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Brooklet Kiwanis Club, FSPA Bankers Association, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Association and the Elks Club.His greatest joy in life was his family.Tracy had an outgoing personality and loved talking to people.He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.He was preceded in death by his father, George Dewey Hendrix Jr.Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Traci Jordan Hendrix of Brooklet; a daughter and son-in-law, Abby and Jason Hunt of Warner Robins; a son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Ashley Hendrix of Brooklet; five grandchildren, Teressa, Mikayla, Alley Hunt and Madison and Reagan Hendrix; two great-grandchildren, Ella Kaye and Elias; his mother, Beth Eades of Valdosta; his stepmother, Jan Hendrix of Ringgold; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Cheryl and Randy Braswell of Sumner and LeAnne Bell of Rockmart; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Wanda Hendrix of Statesboro; and a brother-in-law, Tony Bell of Tifton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Following the visitation, the family will host a celebration of life reception at their residence located at 706 West Lane Street, Brooklet, GA 30415.A private service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 West Peachtree Street NE Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309; by calling (855) 448-3997 or visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



