Obituary - Mr. George Dewey Hendrix Jr.

RINGGOLD/PEMBROKE -- Mr. George Dewey Hendrix Jr., age 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.Mr. Hendrix was born in Savannah to the late George Dewey Hendrix Sr. and Mary Lee Strickland Hendrix.Mr. Hendrix was owner and operator of the tractor dealership in both Glennville and Pembroke and later worked at Fincher Ford Tractor. He retired from Astec Industries.He was a member of the Georgia National Guard for decades. Mr. Hendrix was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church, enjoyed traveling and loved genealogy.Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Janice Deal McNew Hendrix of Ringgold; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tracy and Traci Ann Hendrix of Statesboro and Mark and Wanda Hendrix of Toccoa; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Randy Braswell of Summer, Ga.; and Leanne and Tony Bell of Valdosta; two stepsons, Brian and Joanna McNew of Summerville, Ga.; and Bruce McNew of Summerville, Ga.; former daughter-in-law, Melissa McNew Jones; grandchildren, Abby and Jason Hunt, Corey and Ashley Hendrix, Clint Williamson, Mandy Hendrix, John Mark Hendrix, Elliot Manning, Brianna McNew, Katie and Casey Adams and Elijah McNew; great-grandchildren, Teressa, Mikayla, Alley, Reagan, Madison, Gracie, Colton, Kycen, Salem, Noah and Lincoln; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ella Kaye.The graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Northside Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, social-distancing and face masks are required.




