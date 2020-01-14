Obituary - Mr. Fredrick Hill Sr.

Mr. Fredrick Hill Sr., age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church of Pembroke, Ga., where he served as a deacon.He is survived by his loving children, Mr. Fredrick Hill Jr., Mr. Kelvin Christopher Hill, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Ms. Jennifer Hill, Mr. Alvin Dewayne Hill, both of Atlanta, Ga.; Mr. James Walter (Stephanie) Hill of Columbia, S.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street.Mr. Hill will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.The homegoing celebration service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in Pembroke, Ga., with the Rev. Ernest Harris as eulogist.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



