Obituary - Mr. Frank Edward Sheffield

Mr. Frank Edward Sheffield, age 63, of Portal, Ga., passed on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was a Bulloch County native and veteran of the United States Army, where he served on a Special Forces team.He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Sylvia Sheffield of Columbus, Ga.; his loving children, Ms. Clarissa Sheffield of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. John (Shauna) Sheffield of Columbus, S.C.; Ms. Charlotte Singleton of Metter, Ga.; his sisters, Mrs. Princess (Raymond) Sheffield of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Joan (Larry) Huff of Portal, Ga.; his brothers, Mr. John Willie (Donna) Sheffield of Roanoke, Va.; Mr. Johnny (Pamela) Sheffield of Fayetteville, N.C.; Mr. Stevie (Christy) Sheffield of Oneida, Tenn.; Mr. Luther Cox of Brooklet, Ga.; Mr. Chris Sheffield of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends that will cherish his memory.Family and friends' visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.The homegoing service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street, beginning at noon with Elder Donald Chavers, pastor/eulogist. The interment service will be in the Scarboro Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Portal, Ga.The family of Mr. Frank E. Sheffield has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2020




