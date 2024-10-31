Obituary - Mr. Eugene Rawls Sr.

Mr. Eugene Rawls Sr., age 80, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd, at his residence.

He was a Bulloch County native and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired truck driver after 50 years in the business.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Danny) Rawls-Carter and Eugene Rawls Jr., both of Garland, Texas; Dennis (Jackie) Rawls, Beaumont, Texas; and Trellis Hairston, Tampa, Fla.; brothers, James (Rosa) Rawls, Statesboro, Ga.; and Randy Rawls, Savannah, Ga.; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301, Glennville, GA 30427.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

