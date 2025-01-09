Obituary - Mr. Ernest Dale Bizzell

Mr. Ernest Dale Bizzell, age 86, died Monday, January 6, 2025, at home in Statesboro, Georgia.

Ernie was born in Grayridge, Missouri, on October 24, 1938.

He attended the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas to study agriculture and served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Cold War.

He later found a career in farming and construction, which included overseeing the build of the Rend Lake reservoir in Illinois, Interstate 75 in Forsyth and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Statesboro, Georgia.

Ernie enjoyed hunting, gunsmithing, fishing and spending time with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Bizzell; and parents, Mary and William Bizzell of Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda; daughter, Karen Boswell (Thomas); son, Brandon Bizzell (Heather); grandsons, Zachary Boswell (Abigail), Blake Boswell (Jamie-Lee), Avery Bizzell, Bryson Bizzell; great-granddaughter, Norah Lilly Boswell; and sister, Joyce Proeschel.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11th, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia. The service will also be live-streamed via the funeral home’s website.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where his son, Todd, spent 44 years battling cancer.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2025

