Obituary - Mr. Edgar Dwain Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Edgar Dwain Deal, age 86, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.He was born February 1, 1936, and was a lifelong resident of Statesboro.Edgar served with the Army National Guard for 27 years and was a faithful member of Fletcher Memorial Church.He worked for 34 years with the Georgia Department of Labor as an area manager.Edgar also owned and operated Investment Housing for 17 years before his retirement.The full obituary will be available Tuesday afternoon.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2022




