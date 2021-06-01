Obituary - Mr. Ed Thomas Mikell

Statesboro, Ga. — Mr. Ed Thomas Mikell, age 75, passed away at home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and his wife, who never left his side after a courageous 5½-year battle with cancer.

Ed was a Christian. He was a member of the Statesboro Church of God, a church that his mother and grandparents helped start.

Ed is preceded in death by his first wife, Deborah Waller Mikell; his mother, Willie Mae Mikell; his father, Ed Mikell; his brother, B.M. "Mike" Mikell; his sister, Voncile Mikell Williams; his brother-in-law, Carlton Kelly Williams; and two mothers-in-law, Annelle Weller of Wrightsville, Ga., and Annie Bell Key of Statesboro.

Ed was a member of the 1964 graduating class at Statesboro High School. He attended Abraham Baldwin College, where he obtained a degree in history.

He served in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Bragg in the 226th Light LEM Company from 1966–68.

Ed was employed by Statesboro Cable TV and Meadow Gold Ice Cream before starting his own paint service, Mikell's Paint and Repair.

Ed was actively involved in the Statesboro Jaycees from ages 20–36, at which time he became an exhausted rooster. He served as president of the Jaycees in 1980.

Ed enjoyed all types of music, from oldies to opera, and he loved to dance. He was a huge fan of the UGA Bulldogs, and loved tailgate grilling for friends and family when the Georgia Southern Eagle football program began.

He loved visiting and vacationing at Tybee Island beach in Savannah more than he loved any beach he visited thousands of miles away. The Smoky Mountains were his place of peace and solitude where he and Debra traveled yearly.

Ed loved people and never met a stranger that didn't eventually become a friend. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, uncle and friend to all that would allow him to be.

Ed is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debra Key Mikell; his stepson, Ryan Lee; his daughter-in-law, Meagan Lee; his father-in-law, Mr. C.L. Waller; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dianne and Phil Campbell of Statesboro and Michelle and Fred Cullens of Sandersville; a brother-in-law, Fred Layton of Thailand; a special aunt, Myra Hood of Statesboro; and nieces and nephews, Jenna Campbell Rockett (Richard), Ches Cullens (Katie), Tyler Cullens (Kendal), Tameria Mikell, Tina Marie McClain (Walter), Sean Mikell (Michelle) and Nick Mikell. He considered himself a substitute grandparent to Liam, Bodie and Drake Johnson and loved when he was able to spend time with them. Ed loved the children he grew up in his neighborhood and in his life. Most are now grown, but still call him "Uncle Ed."

The family would like to thank everyone that provided a meal, those who sent texts and cards, and a big thank-you to those that visited during Ed's final days at home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Carroll Gay officiating.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jackson Westberry, Luke Purvis, Matt Deal, Troy Donahue, Michael Akins, Dwight Thompson and Jimbo Anthony.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ed's morning breakfast friends, Ed's friends in the Wednesday night supper club, classmates (and spouses) of the Statesboro High School Class of 1964, Jake and Theresa Beasley, Roy and Carlene Johnson, Tommy Brannen/Debbie Deal, and Gary and Judy Lewers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.