Obituary - Mr. Dwayne Tremble

Mr. Dwayne Tremble, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Northside Hospital Atlanta, Ga.He was a Bulloch County native and a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School.He was employed by Ingles as a co-manager for 16 years.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and Margaret Brown Tremble; and his brother, Ralphee E. Tremble.Dwayne leaves to cherish precious memories with his devoted wife, Mrs. Jonnie Wright-Tremble; and a loving son, Javontae Wright-Tremble of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister, Adrianne (Joe) Givens of Powder Springs, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Statesboro High School Auditorium, 10 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble as eulogist. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.




