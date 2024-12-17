Obituary - Mr. Douglas Richard “Bubba” Ford

Mr. Douglas Richard “Bubba” Ford, age 77, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, at the VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Doug was born November 18, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, the only son of the late Alden Howard “Bud” Ford and Retha Mae Boone Ford.

Doug worked for years at Hub Ford Motors in Atlanta, Georgia, displaying a wonderful ability to sell new and used cars. He made many strong and lasting friendships with all of whom treated him like family.

Doug truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, hunting and fishing and playing his guitar while singing country music.

He was raised by a farmer and was a passionate, devoted gardener, and he loved mama’s good home-cooking.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Waters Ford of Statesboro, Georgia; and his sister, Mary Elaine Ford Cupp of Leesburg, Alabama.

He is survived by his sister, EveAnne Marie Ford Brewer of Powder Springs, Georgia; and nephews, Douglas (Genny) Murray of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Michael (Michelle) Murray of Centre, Alabama; Michael (Merry) Ward of Hiram, Georgia; and Wesley (Lisa) Ward of Villa Rica, Georgia.

Special thanks to wonderful caregiver, Dr. John Hodges, a warm, caring man and an all-around good human being; and his wife, Shannon, who was always supportive, patient and kind.

Doug couldn’t have been in better hands.

Also, special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Unit 1C in Augusta, Georgia, who cared for Doug in the last years of his life.

A private family graveside service will be held, with military honors.

Doug honorably served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam and other deployments, while in service to our country.

Waiting for him at the door to heaven is his beloved, beautiful, Christian wife, Susan, who loved him as dearly as he did her. Together forever.

Statesboro Herald, December 18, 2024

