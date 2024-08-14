Obituary - Mr. Donald Wayne NeSmith

Mr. Donald Wayne NeSmith, age 71, passed away Monday, August 12, 2024, after an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carter and Ruby Lee Fountain NeSmith; stepmother, Edith NeSmith; and stepbrother, Thomas Conley.

Donald Wayne, affectionately known as “DW”, was born in Bulloch County, but he spent most of his adult life in Scarboro, Georgia.

He joined the United States Army in 1970 and he served for seven years in Germany, Korea and Fort Stewart.

He was known far and wide for his skills at repairing cotton pickers, and he worked for many years at Blanchard Equipment in Statesboro and Waynesboro. He had a knack for fixing things and he loved fishing and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Dailey NeSmith of Scarboro; one daughter and one son, Misty (Stephen) Harris of Millen and Matthew (Libby) NeSmith of Statesboro; three grandchildren, William “Case” Harris and Avery Claire Harris of Millen and Maddox NeSmith of Statesboro; sisters, Bonnie White and Donna Kay Edmonds; stepsisters, Faye Crosby, Nona Jane Martin, Tina Hart and Dianne Melancon.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. There will be a private graveside service at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Millen, Georgia.

Pallbearers: Bob Dailey, Michael Dailey, Bryan Rushing, Roy White, Greg Anderson, David Averitt and Jay Dailey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kids at Heart Program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2024

