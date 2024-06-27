Obituary - Mr. Dolphes Joel Jones

Mr. Dolphes Joel Jones, age 73, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after a short illness.

He was a native of Raleigh, N.C., but had resided in Bryan County for many years.

Dolphes retired as a construction worker.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Retha Jones, Pembroke, Ga.; son, Joel Jones, Toms River, N.J.; sisters, Edna Farley, Mary Idell Marvine, Shelia Jones and Salena Ann (Willie Lewis) Wilson, all of Neptune, N.J.; brothers, David W. (Julia) Jones, Jackson, N.J.; Joseph B. (Janice) Jones, Raleigh, N.C.; and Jacob L. (Geraldine) Jones, Long Branch, N.J.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be at the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 327 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308.

Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2024

