Obituary - Mr. Devin James Tolbert

Mr. Devin James Tolbert, age 23, passed away on Friday, September 6th, in a tragic car accident. Devin was born in Bulloch County on December 4th, 2000, to David Tolbert and Armanda Alojado.

He attended Brooklet Elementary and later graduated from Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Devin worked at Tolbert Concrete for 12 years until his passing.

He enjoyed dog deer hunting, turkey hunting, rabbit hunting, hog hunting and fishing, but above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his 2-year-old son and his wife.

He loved to ride his son on the four-wheeler, looking for new spots to hunt and tearing up the dirt road.

He took pride in providing for his family, being a loving daddy, husband and helping anyone that he could, even strangers.

Devin was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, son in-law, brother-in-law and friend. He was so excited for the birth of his second baby boy in four weeks.

Devin was truly a remarkable family man and anyone who met him loved him. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.

He is preceded in death by his granddaddy, Willie Gene Bowen; his Memaw and Popa, Helen and Steve Wharton; his Ninny, Francis Floyd; his great-grandfather, J.E. "Dick" Baker; his cousin, Adam Bowen; and his dog, Drake Tolbert.

He is survived by his wife, Cailin Tolbert; their son, Fisher Tolbert; and their unborn son, Devin Drew Tolbert; his parents, David Tolbert (Paige) and Armanda Alojado (Manuel); his siblings, Steven Tolbert (Marissa), Ryder Tolbert, Chelsea Synder (Michael), Aleigha Alojado (Remington), Alaina Alojado, Noah Alojado, Jace Yates, Raelynn Yates and Weston Yates; his beloved grandma, Janell Bowen; his great-grandmothers, Martha Baker and Kathy Baker; his in-laws, James Hammond (Sherry) and Crystal Swanson, Cody Hammond (Laura); closest cousin, Cody Bowen; niece, Hannah Tolbert; and nephew, Hunner Tolbert; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family received visitors on Saturday, September 14th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral was held on Sunday, September 15th, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment was at Ash Branch Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Tolbert, Cody Hammond, Chet Arnsdorff, Remington Thompson, Chase Hunt and Shawn Bowen.

Honorary pallbearers were James Hammond, James Bowen, Tommy Greenway and Billy Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to his wife and two sons.

Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2024

