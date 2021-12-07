Obituary - Mr. Dennis "Chad" Lester

Mr. Dennis "Chad" Lester, age 45, of McDonough, Ga., passed on Tuesday, November 23rd, in Atlanta, Ga.He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Henry County.He was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1995. He graduated from Central Texas College with an associate of general studies. He also received his Bachelor of Arts degree in management on May 15, 2012, and a master's of art degree from the American Military University on August 11, 2020.He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Global War on Terrorism and the Iraq War.He was awarded the United States of America Meritorious Service Medal from September 1, 2008-August 31, 2018.He is survived by his son, Riley Alexander Lester of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Chrisilyn L. Lester of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Britt (Ricardo) Tillman of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Derrick Lester of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life graveside service will be held on December 11, 2021, at Lee Cemetery, 8537 Two Chop Road, Statesboro, GA 30461 with Pastor Jerry Humphries, eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



