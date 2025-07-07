Obituary - Mr. David Boyd Brasington

Mr. David Boyd Brasington, age 70, of Statesboro, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, July 3rd, 2025, at his residence doing his favorite activity, working in his garden with his beloved wife of 33 years, Zandra Brasington, by his side.

He was born in Lancaster, South Carolina. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1973. Growing up, he enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and family beach vacations.

David had a fulfilling career beginning as an auto and textile plant mechanic for Springs Industry until moving to Georgia, where he advanced his career as a project manager with Lesco Restorations, covering a vast area throughout the United States.

David enjoyed creating and having new experiences, never met a stranger, loved to travel spending as much time with family and friends as possible. He was a Clemson Tigers' fan as well as an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Georgia Southern Eagles. … Oh yeah, he liked the Georgia Bulldogs, too, except Georgia/Clemson game day...

While David enjoyed so many things in life, his favorite thing to do was to share his vibrancy and knowledge teaching any and everything he could that would make another’s life better. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he cared about, but he was just as giving with someone he just met; a true salt-of-the-earth lover of God and country man that felt called to make lives better.

He loved with his whole heart and demonstrated his core values every minute of every day through his giving nature, providing anything someone might need from food, acts of service and a listening ear, to sharing and teaching others the how-to so that they could do the same.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Betty Hunter Brasington; and his brother, Claude Jr.

David is survived by his wife, Zandra Brasington; stepdaughter, Kelly Youmans (Tyler); and grandson, Tristan Youmans (Lauren) of Savannah, Ga.; brother, Tony Brasington (Ruthann) of Heath Springs, South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8th, followed by a gathering and story sharing opportunity in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Statesboro, Ga.

The graveside service will be held in Heath Springs, South Carolina, on Thursday, July 10th, where David will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother.

Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Banks, Stan York, Ricky Stringer, Bobby Mikell, Ricky Helton, Wade Hodges, Paul Hodges, Jimmy Ginn, Mike Wilson and Robert Blackburn.

Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2025

