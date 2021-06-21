Obituary - Mr. David Anthony Miller

Mr. David Anthony Miller, age 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at home.He was a resident of Bulloch County and a native of Nassau, Bahamas. He was the son of the late David Robert and Paulamae Miller.He received his formal education in Nassau, Bahamas, at L.W. Young Junior Senior High School and obtained his culinary arts degree at the College of the Bahamas.He leaves his memories to be cherished by his mother, Paulamae Miller of Nassau, Bahamas; wife, Melissa Claude-Miller of Statesboro, Georgia; four daughters and sons-in-law, Nikita A. Brathwaite (Ian) of Nassau, Bahamas; Dorece S. Hall (Ronard) of Nassau, Bahamas; Antonia J. McCartney (Khellan) of Nassau, Bahamas; and Janique A. Miller of Nassau, Bahamas; one loving sister, Yvonne Mortimore (Malachi) of Nassau, Bahamas; one loving brother, Stewart B. Miller (Terria) of Nassau, Bahamas; eight grandchildren, Nathaniel Brown, Tavaria Styles, Khalil I. McCartney, Khalia A. McCartney, Anthony Brathwaite, Kaylan J. McCartney, Ronarj Hall and Khe'Anna E.J. McCartney; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. in Statesboro, Georgia.A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation in Nassau, Bahamas.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., Statesboro, Georgia, and Cedar Crest Funeral Home, Nassau, Bahamas.Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



