Obituary - Mr. Darez Mutcherson

Mr. Darez Mutcherson, age 34, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his children, Denice Mutcherson, Ellabell, Ga.; and Ma’Kaelyn Davis, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; sisters, India Mutcherson-Allen, Atlanta, Ga.; and Aujah Houston-Linton, Hazlehurst, Ga.; father, Dennis Sanders, Savannah, Ga.; aunt, Mary (Elijah) Lewis, Pembroke, Ga.; uncles, Charlie (Vivian) Mutcherson, Pembroke, Ga.; Calvin Mutcherson, Pembroke, Ga.; Rosbie (Regina) Mutcherson, Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The remembrance of life service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be at the Boyds Temple Cemetery, Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2024

