Obituary - Mr. Daniel Lee "Danny" Sanders

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Daniel Lee "Danny" Sanders, age 60, passed away peacefully on December 30th at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. Mr. Sanders was born October 29, 1959, in Waynesboro, Georgia.Danny was the owner of JMD Construction in Statesboro, Georgia.He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and drag racing.Danny was a very giving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. He loved helping others.Danny fought a long courageous battle with cancer. He never gave up and was an inspiration to many people.He was a loving husband, dad, Papa and friend.Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Crowe.Danny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patti Boyd Sanders; his sons, Steven Sanders (Kristie) of Stilson, Ga.; Kevin Sanders (Rebecca) of Statesboro, Ga.; one daughter, Allison Sanders (Matthew Gay) of Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, who were the world to him, Dalton Sanders, Alyssa Gay, McKinnley Gay, Daniel Sanders and Leah Sanders. He is also survived by a special niece, Jennifer Hutchens; a special nephew, Dustin Lanier; his mother and stepfather, Erlene and Frank Smith of Metter, Ga.; his sisters, Sandra Crowe, Linda (Johnny) Carter, Barbara Crowe and Heather Crowe. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Andy Morris, Hall Miller, Justin Brogdon, Jason Daughtry, Grover Bragg, Steve Durden, Scott Hutchens and Dustin Lanier.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ogeechee Masonic Lodge #213.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Andy Morris for his overwhelming support, EGRMC ICU staff, AU Health Cancer Center and Ogeechee Area Hospice.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 1, 2020

