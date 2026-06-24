Obituary - Mr. Daniel Davis Jr.

Mr. Daniel Davis Jr., age 61, peacefully transitioned on Friday, June 19, 2026, at his residence while under the care of Gentiva Hospice, following an extended illness.

A native of Dillon County, South Carolina, Mr. Davis resided in Bulloch County, Georgia, for many years. He was a faithful member of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Brooklet, Georgia. Mr. Davis retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education, where he served as a custodian at Southeast Bulloch Middle School in Brooklet.

He enjoyed working, watching his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife of 28 years, Mrs. Shelia Davis of Statesboro, Georgia; sons, Daniel James Davis III, Ervin Hendrix and Evan Hendrix, all of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Tanzie Hendrix and Kierra Grant, both of Statesboro, Ga.; mother, Ruby Lee Davis of Latta, S.C.; father, Daniel Davis of Lakeview, S.C.; sister, Sharon (Lorenzo) Owens of Florence, S.C.; brothers, Leroy Davis of Lumberton, S.C.; Anthony Davis of Charleston, S.C.; Alvin Davis of Virginia, Eugene Sparrow and Ray Sparrow, both of New Jersey; aunt, Pearl Tolbert of Syracuse, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Tasha Guyton of Savannah, Ga.; brother-in-law, Fritzgerald Hendrix of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

His life and legacy will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 6:30 p.m.—7:30 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, GA 30415 with Pastor John McPhatter as eulogist.

Mr. Daniel Davis Jr. will lie in state from noon until 1 p.m.

Interment will be held at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.