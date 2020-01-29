Obituary - Mr. Dakota C. Daniels

Mr. Dakota C. Daniels, age 33, passed into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center.He was a Bulloch County native and attended the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia.Mr. Daniels was employed by Budget Roofing Company and attended Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc. as a child.He is preceded in death by his wife, Autumn English Daniels; his grandparents, the Rev. Hugh Daniels and Russell Raymond.He is survived by his children, Dakota Daniels Jr. and Ian Gauge Daniels, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Gwen Daniels, Statesboro, Ga.; father, Donnie Raymond Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Parline Daniels, Statesboro, Ga.; his paternal grandmother, Helen (Hudson) Rozier, Portal, Ga.; siblings, Corey (Tammy) Budgett, Renee Raymond (Clarence), Dante Daniels, Justin Raymond, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Pokey Daniels, Covington, Ga.; Donnie (Nyeshia) Raymond Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; and Freddrico (April) Budgett, Columbus, Ohio; a special friend, Rebecca Oliver; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Daniels will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Germain Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2020

