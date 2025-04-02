Obituary - Mr. Curtis Young Jr.

Mr. Curtis Young Jr., age 77, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation nursing home.

Mr. Curtis Young Sr. was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country with honor and dedication.

After his military service, he worked for many years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator at Conex Concrete Company, where he became known for his hard work, reliability and expertise.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Curtis had a true passion for life. He was an avid bicycle rider. His mechanical skills were unparalleled; if something needed fixing, he was the person to turn to. He could repair almost anything, and his resourcefulness and talent were a testament to his strong work ethic and hands-on approach to life.

Mr. Curtis will be remembered for his generosity, his willingness to lend a helping hand and the many lives he touched with his warmth and kindness.

He leaves behind a legacy of strength, perseverance and a love for simple pleasures.

He is survived by his children, Demetra (Galvin) Rackins, Midville, Ga.; Curtis Young III and Romano Young Sr., both of Statesboro, Ga.; special niece, Felicia Johnson (Fredrick) Spells, Portal, Ga.; brother, Floyd Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, special friend, Cheryl Edwards; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Visitation and cremation services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2025

