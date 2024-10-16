Obituary - Mr. Curtis Alton McCall

Curtis Alton McCall was born to the late Matthew “MC” and Dorothy McCall on April 19, 1960. A lifelong member of Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, his faith was a cornerstone throughout his life.

Curtis passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

Curtis was a man who embraced the simple pleasures of life. His love for music was evident as he often spent serene afternoons listening to his favorite tunes while enjoying the tranquility of his porch. An enthusiastic NBA fan, he delighted in each season's games. His passion for basketball was matched by his love for a perfectly cooked pork chop and his enjoyment of Western movies, which brought tales of adventure to life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Willie Mae Williams; and his sister, Darnita “Nay” McCall-Stewart, whom he shared an unbreakable bond with.

Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice Fann McCall, whose companionship enriched his life beyond measure. He was a proud and devoted father to his daughters, Rochelle Tucker (Stephen) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Curissa and LaCressa McCall of Savannah, Georgia; and stepson, Antonio Fann of Savannah, Georgia. His grandsons, Cayden Tucker and Channing McCall, were his pride and joy, lighting up his world with laughter and love.

His family includes his brother, Calvin Butler (Sharone) of Waldorf, Maryland; and sisters, Patricia Wilkins (Charles), Phyllis McCall Black, Barbara Clark (Gary), Yolanda Jenkins, all of Sylvania, Georgia; and Yevette Young (John) of Portal, Georgia. He is also remembered by his uncle, Randy Broomfield (Mary); godbrother, Ronald Cail (Mattie); and godsister, Ileen Adams. Special nephews, Javoris McCall (Santresa), Brandon Tremble (Kendra) and Landon Young, held a special place in his heart.

Curtis' extended family includes sisters-in-law, Deborah Fann, Evelyn (Rob) Roberts, Emma (Tye) Brown, Leath (Kenny) Pyatt, Louise (Ricky) Swint; and brothers-in-law, Beary Williams, Matthew (Marilyn) Fann, Curtis (Dorothy) Fann, Terry English. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4120 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, GA 30455. Pastor Perry Cooper Sr. will be the eulogist. Interment will be at Horse Creek Cemetery, 467 Thomasboro Road, Rocky Ford, GA 30455.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2024

